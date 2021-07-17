Smithsonian's African American museum opens April ticketing

WASHINGTON - The Smithsonian's new National Museum of African American History and Culture is scheduled to start distributing tickets for April.



To visit the museum, which opened in September, visitors have to get one of the free entry passes with a time to enter. The Smithsonian says it will begin distributing the April passes on Wednesday at 9 a.m. both online and by phone.



The museum also gives out a limited number of same day passes. Those are available online starting at 6:30 a.m. daily until they run out. A limited number of passes is also available at the museum starting at 1 p.m. on weekdays.



Advance timed passes for May will be available Feb. 1.