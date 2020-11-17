Smiley Anders reveals he's tested positive for COVID in lighthearted Advocate column Tuesday

BATON ROUGE – With his usual wit, Advocate columnist Smiley Anders revealed he, too, is among the thousands diagnosed with coronavirus in Louisiana.

Anders, whose column featuring humorous stories, legend and lore – and, sometimes advice – wrote about his health in a column posted on the newspaper’s website Tuesday.

There was no absence of humor as Anders wrote his diagnoses came on Friday, November 13th: “What could possibly go wrong?” he wrote.

He said the doctor reported to him, he and his wife should quarantine and if “symptoms don't get worse, there's a good chance we can get through this while staying home.”

Anders said, jokingly, he’s canceled his upcoming vacation to Back Brusly as he recovers from COVID.