84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Smell of smoke prompts evacuation at state capitol Monday

51 minutes 39 seconds ago Monday, May 06 2019 May 6, 2019 May 06, 2019 5:58 PM May 06, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Lawmakers cleared out of the state capitol after a fire alarm was triggered mid-session Monday.

Officials said they exited the chambers inside the capitol building after the alarm was triggered shortly before 6 p.m. Those in the building at the time say the alarm and subsequent evacuation were instigated by a smokey smell inside.

No injuries were reported, and people were allowed back into the building soon afterward.

It's still unclear what caused the smell.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days