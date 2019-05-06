82°
Smell of smoke prompts evacuation at state capitol Monday

Monday, May 06 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Lawmakers cleared out of the state capitol after a fire alarm was triggered mid-session Monday.

Officials said they exited the chambers inside the capitol building after the alarm was triggered shortly before 6 p.m. Those in the building at the time say the alarm and subsequent evacuation were instigated by a smokey smell inside.

No injuries were reported, and people were allowed back into the building soon afterward.

It's still unclear what caused the smell.

