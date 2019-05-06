82°
Latest Weather Blog
Smell of smoke prompts evacuation at state capitol Monday
BATON ROUGE - Lawmakers cleared out of the state capitol after a fire alarm was triggered mid-session Monday.
Officials said they exited the chambers inside the capitol building after the alarm was triggered shortly before 6 p.m. Those in the building at the time say the alarm and subsequent evacuation were instigated by a smokey smell inside.
Not a thing you see everyday. Burning down the House! pic.twitter.com/tO0fAxwXlv— Rep. Julie Stokes (@JulieSStokes) May 6, 2019
No injuries were reported, and people were allowed back into the building soon afterward.
It's still unclear what caused the smell.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officials: Captain misjudged space beneath Sunshine Bridge before collision
-
Three in custody after pursuit turns into manhunt in Ascension Parish
-
Father arrested in one-year-old's murder
-
Three in custody after pursuit turns into manhunt in Ascension Parish
-
Coast Guard to hold Sunshine Bridge public meetings