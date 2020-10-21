Smell in the air being investigated by LDEQ

BATON ROUGE - It's one of the worst smells Carlas Williams says she's ever smelled in her life.

"We don't know what it is," she said. "It smells like raw sewage; it's horrible."

Williams says she first started smelling the strong odor in August along Airline Highway near Prescott Road. It crept into her home and woke her up at night.

"It was coming in through the vents at our house and it was so horrific you can't sleep," Williams said. "It was burning our throats, our nose."

She contacted 2 On Your Side in early October.

The city-parish tells 2 On Your Side it's been tracking down the culprit of the smell for several weeks and says it's not coming from the sewer. It contacted the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality to help get the issue fixed and assured WBRZ it "should be resolved soon."

LDEQ confirms it is assisting the city-parish with the investigation of these odor reports. LDEQ has sent the Mobile Air Monitoring Laboratory #2 to sample the air pollutants. Wednesday morning, it was stationed in the 6600 block of Airline Highway.

The MAML provides instantaneous data relating to air quality. Environmental scientist Thomas Lee is manning the MAML and taking a look at the readings in response to odor and dust complaints in the area. He says he can smell that smell too.

"I can't really describe what it is, it's a unique odor and it comes and goes," Lee said.

Lee says the MAML will help to determine what the smell is if anything. He travels around the state investigating similar complaints.

"This one is in a very industrial area," he said. "A lot of commercial businesses in this area, big trucks, road debris."

The MAML will stay along Airline Highway for the next few days monitoring pollutants. That data is instantaneously uploaded to LDEQ's website and can be found here.

Williams is hoping with the help of LDEQ, the smelly source in her neighborhood will be located.

