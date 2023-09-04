93°
Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell dead at 56
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, most famous for the band's hit song "All Star," has died at age 56.
TMZ reported Harwell died Monday as a result of liver failure. It was previously reported that Harwell was placed in hospice care over the weekend, given just days to live.
This is a developing story.
