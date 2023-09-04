93°
Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell dead at 56

1 hour 31 minutes 42 seconds ago Monday, September 04 2023 Sep 4, 2023 September 04, 2023 10:36 AM September 04, 2023 in News
Source: TMZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, most famous for the band's hit song "All Star," has died at age 56.

TMZ reported Harwell died Monday as a result of liver failure. It was previously reported that Harwell was placed in hospice care over the weekend, given just days to live.

This is a developing story. 

