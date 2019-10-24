69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Smart watch calls 911 after 2 hikers fall off cliff

2 hours 31 minutes 22 seconds ago Thursday, October 24 2019 Oct 24, 2019 October 24, 2019 1:11 PM October 24, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WABC
MIDDLETOWN, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey man says he and his hiking companion were rescued after they fell off a cliff because the impact spurred his smart watch to call 911.
  
James Prudenciano and Paige Paruso were hiking in Hartshorne Woods Park in Middletown last week when they got lost in the woods. They eventually fell onto a steep cliff as darkness set in.
  
Prudenciano had purchased the watch two days earlier and chose to activate the "fall detection" feature, which alerts the owner's emergency contacts and calls 911 when it detects that its user has fallen.
  
Rescuers were eventually able to reach the couple, who were taken ashore by a boat. They were treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days