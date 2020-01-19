53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Smart's 20 points lead LSU to 12th straight SEC Road Win

5 hours 34 minutes 58 seconds ago Saturday, January 18 2020 Jan 18, 2020 January 18, 2020 10:58 PM January 18, 2020 in Sports
By: Reggie Chatman

OXFORD- Sophomore guard Javonte Smart led all LSU scorers with 20 points and six rebounds as he knocked down 4 three pointers as LSU beat Ole Miss in Oxford 80-76. 

Skylar Mays added 15 points including multiple big buckets in the last seven minutes to help the Tigers overcome a six point deficit in the last 6:57 of the game.

Saturday's win made 12 straight SEC road wins dating back to last season. They are now the last team undefeated in SEC play.

Up next LSU will come back home to host Florida on Tuesday night at 6pm in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days