Smart's 20 points lead LSU to 12th straight SEC Road Win

OXFORD- Sophomore guard Javonte Smart led all LSU scorers with 20 points and six rebounds as he knocked down 4 three pointers as LSU beat Ole Miss in Oxford 80-76.

Skylar Mays added 15 points including multiple big buckets in the last seven minutes to help the Tigers overcome a six point deficit in the last 6:57 of the game.

Saturday's win made 12 straight SEC road wins dating back to last season. They are now the last team undefeated in SEC play.

Up next LSU will come back home to host Florida on Tuesday night at 6pm in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.