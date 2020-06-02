Small town outside of Chicago asks locals to stay home after 2 die in unrest

Authorities and officials in a Chicago suburb are issuing out new safety precautions to residents following the deaths of two people shot in the unrest of the George Floyd protest.

Officials are warning residents to "stay home and stay off the streets", declaring a state of emergency after a day of violence erupted in a small town west of Chicago.

According to the Associated Press, police responded to 41 calls of gunfire Monday and said most of the chaos from stemmed from residents trying to defend businesses. About 60 people were arrested, mostly for burglarly and weapons violations. The two people who died was shot in separate shootings around 6 p.m..

“We stand with everyone who is outraged by the death of George Floyd,” said Police Superintendent Jerry Chlada. “Unfortunately, some people were not protesting peacefully and took advantage of the situation.”’

Chicago is maintaining a tight restriction of the downtown area by closing roads and limiting public transportation.