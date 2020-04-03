Small businesses interested in PPP loans may begin applying today, note slight change in interest rates

BATON ROUGE - Earlier this week, the Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) urged local business owners interested in obtaining loans from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to ready their application paperwork.

As of Friday, April 3, the application period has been opened.

This opening occurred only hours after the Small Business Association released Interim Final Guidance for the Program, providing critical guidance to lenders and borrowers.

Among the guidance was a change in the anticipated interest rate for PPP loans. Previous interim guidance set the loans at a fixed 0.5%; the interim final guidance sets the interest rate at 1%.

“The rate change could provide a little comfort to lenders and a little more hope to borrowers,” said Liz Smith, Senior Vice President for Economic Competitiveness at the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. “It remains to be seen whether area lenders agree that the interest rate bump makes the loans appealing. It’s critical that these loans are attractive to both lenders and borrowers to get these dollars actually paying paychecks.”

The rate change is still significantly lower than the 4% maximum provided for in the CARES Act.

Lending entities have expressed concern that the low-interest rate and waiver of standard financial eligibility minimums would create intolerable losses in offering PPP loans. The guidance positions the 1% interest rate as attractive relative to comparable maturities.

Also clarified in the guidance are definitions of eligible and ineligible entities and expenses, as well as terms, maturity date, and other key features of the loan. The guidance also outlines records and documentation that must be provided to establish eligibility.

Affiliation rules have not yet received full guidance, and this interim final document notes that the applicability of affiliation (or franchise) rules will be addressed with additional guidance soon.

The guidance encourages borrowers to seek the full available amount of the loan of $10 million, as it strictly notes that only one loan per borrower will be allowed. It notes that the PPP is “first-come, first-serve,” underlining BRAC’s earlier urging to small businesses to apply as soon as possible to avoid running up against the funding cap.

Click here to obtain the final application for borrowers.

And click here for a comprehensive overview of the program.