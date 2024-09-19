Small Business Administration setting up recovery center in Morgan City

Tree on house in Denham Springs

MORGAN CITY - The federal small business administration is setting up a recovery center Thursday to help business owners recover from the damage caused by Hurricane Francine.

“Due to the severe property damage and economic losses inflicted on Louisiana businesses, we want to provide every available service to help get them back on their feet,” said Francisco Sánchez, Jr., associate administrator for the Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience at the Small Business Administration. “The centers will provide a one-stop location for businesses to access a variety of specialized help. SBA customer service representatives will be available to meet individually with each business owner."

No appointment is necessary and aid and counseling is free of charge.

The center will be open at 727 Myrtle Street in Morgan City starting at 8 a.m. Thursday. Hours of operation will be Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..