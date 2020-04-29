Slumdog Millionaire, Jurassic World actor dies after being treated for colon infection

Irrfan Khan Photo: OpIndia

A well-known actor who became recognizable to most Americans from his role in the 2009 award-winning film Slumdog Millionaire has died.

ABC News reports that Irrfan Khan, one of India's best-known exports to Hollywood, passed away Wednesday after being admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection.

"Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him," a statement released by the actor's team said.

The actor battled cancer for several years after being diagnosed with a rare neuroendocrine cancer in 2018. He underwent months of treatment in the United Kingdom.

"I trust, I have surrendered," he wrote in a heartfelt note after he broke the news of his battle with cancer.

Khan made his screen debut in the Academy Award-nominated 1988 drama Salaam Bombay!, a tale of Mumbai's street children.

He played the police inspector in Slumdog Millionaire and the park executive Masrani in Jurassic World, and appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man and the adventure fantasy Life of Pi.

Upon the news of the acclaimed actor's death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that "Khan's demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre."

Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2020

He is survived by his wife, television writer and producer Sutapa Sikdar, and sons, Babil and Ayan.

Khan was 54 years old.