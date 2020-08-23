89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

SLU closes campus for the week due to weather threats

4 hours 39 minutes 47 seconds ago Sunday, August 23 2020 Aug 23, 2020 August 23, 2020 12:22 PM August 23, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND - Southeastern has canceled campus activities and classes for the week amid the pending weather threats.

Click HERE for the latest on the forecast. 

Students living on campus are encouraged to return home if they can safely do so, the university said in a news release Sunday.  International and other students who cannot return home will be accommodated, as dining and other campus services will be maintained to the extent possible.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days