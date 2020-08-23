89°
SLU closes campus for the week due to weather threats
HAMMOND - Southeastern has canceled campus activities and classes for the week amid the pending weather threats.
Students living on campus are encouraged to return home if they can safely do so, the university said in a news release Sunday. International and other students who cannot return home will be accommodated, as dining and other campus services will be maintained to the extent possible.
