Slow Food Baton Rouge: Dinner in the Field

GURLEY- Slow Food is a national organization that educates children on where food comes from and promotes healthy eating practices.

Chef Elton Hyndman is a chef at Nino's Italian and a member of Slow Food Baton Rouge. He stopped by 2une In this morning to tell us more about the organization's upcoming fundraiser, Dinner in the Field, and to cook some delicious Pasta Pescatore.

"We've got some of the most talented chefs in Baton Rouge," said Hyndman. "They're all contributing and it's going to be a great day. It's our main fundraising event."

Dinner in the Field will be held on Sunday, April 19th, at the Oakland Plantation In Gurley, Louisiana.

For more information on Slow Food Baton Rouge or their Dinner in the Field event you can visit their website here.