Slight risk for severe weather late Friday, into Saturday

Next 24 Hours: Tonight, temperatures will only drop into the mid 50s as cloud cover begins to build in. Friday morning will be quiet and mostly cloudy, as southerly flow returns off the Gulf, bringing in warm and moist air. Showers and a few thunderstorms will become possible late afternoon, into the evening hours of Friday. One or two of these storms could be on the strong side.



The WBRZ viewing area has been placed under a risk for severe weather Friday evening, into pre-dawn on Saturday. Locations along and north of the 10/12 split are under a Slight Risk (Level 2/5), locations south of the interstates are in a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5). After daybreak on Saturday, the Slight Risk will advance eastward to include locations east of Baton Rouge and along I-55.





All modes of severe weather will be possible: large hail, strong winds and isolated tornadoes. This is something we have dealt with multiple times this spring season, just be weather aware and have ways to receive warning information as most of the storm activity will be rolling through overnight. By Saturday night, a cold front will clear all of the activity out of the region and we will enjoy plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures on Sunday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.



Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather—severe thunderstorms—please have access to alerts through Saturday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+, and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.