Slidell teen killed in crash in St. Tammany Parish

By: WBRZ Staff

SLIDELL - State Police investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near La. Hwy. 434 in St. Tammany Parish. 

According to police, the crash claimed the life of 16-year-old Christian Tullis. Tullis was traveling east on Interstate 12 before hitting the back of an 18-wheeler.

Authorities say Tullis was properly restrained but was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler was properly restrained as well and sustained minor injuries as a result. 

This investigation is ongoing.

