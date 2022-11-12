54°
Slidell teen killed in crash in St. Tammany Parish
SLIDELL - State Police investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near La. Hwy. 434 in St. Tammany Parish.
According to police, the crash claimed the life of 16-year-old Christian Tullis. Tullis was traveling east on Interstate 12 before hitting the back of an 18-wheeler.
Authorities say Tullis was properly restrained but was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler was properly restrained as well and sustained minor injuries as a result.
This investigation is ongoing.
