Slidell, St. Tammany law enforcement recover box truck that went over Twin Span guard rail

SLIDELL - The driver of a box truck was rescued from Lake Pontchartrain after the vehicle went over the guard rail of the Twin Span bridge.

The Slidell Police Department, the St. Tammany Fire Protection District, and law enforcement dive teams responded to the crash that happened Tuesday afternoon.

It was originally believed two vehicles went over the rail, but law enforcement thankfully discovered only one vehicle, the box truck, had gone over.

The driver of the truck was rescued by a nearby fisherman. The driver was taken to the hospital.

As of Wednesday morning, the truck was pulled from the water.