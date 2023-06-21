Slidell police officer flipped patrol car during chase, suspect got away

SLIDELL - A Slidell police officer was taken to a hospital after flipping his patrol car during a pursuit.

The Slidell Police Department said an officer attempted to stop a car near LA-11 and I-12. The car did not stop and the officer chased after.

According to the department, the police officer did an "evasive maneuver" to avoid hitting an innocent driver. The patrol car flipped, went into a ditch and hit a culvert. The officer was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect's vehicle got away.