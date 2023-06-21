80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Slidell police officer flipped patrol car during chase, suspect got away

1 hour 54 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, June 21 2023 Jun 21, 2023 June 21, 2023 8:24 PM June 21, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

SLIDELL - A Slidell police officer was taken to a hospital after flipping his patrol car during a pursuit. 

The Slidell Police Department said an officer attempted to stop a car near LA-11 and I-12. The car did not stop and the officer chased after. 

According to the department, the police officer did an "evasive maneuver" to avoid hitting an innocent driver. The patrol car flipped, went into a ditch and hit a culvert. The officer was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries. 

Trending News

The suspect's vehicle got away. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days