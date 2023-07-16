Slidell Police bust porch pirates, may have prevented robbery

SLIDELL - Slidell Police busted a group of porch pirates and possibly prevented a robbery Saturday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m. Saturday, Slidell Police received a call about a group of individuals traveling in a blue BMW, who had just taken some recently delivered packages from a person's porch.

A Slidell Police officer spotted the vehicle soon after.

The BMW was occupied by three teens from Mississippi and contained multiple stolen packages that had been delivered to several different addresses in the Slidell area.

Officers also found a hand-written note, detailing a plan for a possible robbery.

All three juveniles were arrested and charged with multiple counts of theft and criminal conspiracy. The juveniles were all sent to the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.

While most of the packages were returned, some had been opened and unable to be matched to an address. If you believe your package was stolen, Slidell Police urges you to call the company you ordered it from to confirm it was delivered. If it has been delivered contact the Slidell Police Department.