86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Slidell man dead after crashing motorcycle into building

3 hours 5 minutes 51 seconds ago Friday, May 06 2022 May 6, 2022 May 06, 2022 2:15 PM May 06, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

SLIDELL - A man died Thursday night after crashing his motorcycle into a home in a Slidell subdivision. 

Police arrived to find Kolby Warren, 22, unresponsive. He passed away on the scene from his injuries. 

Trending News

The cause of the accident is under investigation. No other injuries were reported.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days