Slidell man dead after crashing motorcycle into building
SLIDELL - A man died Thursday night after crashing his motorcycle into a home in a Slidell subdivision.
Police arrived to find Kolby Warren, 22, unresponsive. He passed away on the scene from his injuries.
The cause of the accident is under investigation. No other injuries were reported.
