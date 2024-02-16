Slidell man arrested on felony charges for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

Credit: Unsplash

SLIDELL - A Slidell man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges related to his conduct during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Charles Tyler Himber, 30, is charged with civil disorder, which is a felony offense. Himber also received misdemeanor charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a Capitol building, parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Himber attended the "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. before he made his way to the Capitol, made his way through the east side, tried to enter the building.

Himber and other rioters managed to push past the police and into the building. From there, Himber and others pushed their way into the Rotunda before police were able to close the interior doors. At that point, it quickly became apparent that Himber and the other rioters were surrounded by police and surrendered. Himber was then escorted out of the building.

Himber climbed onto an armored truck outside the Capitol and yelled "You're not f— safe!". Himber posted about January 6th on social media after, including one post that read, "Storm in Capitol Hill is a go…drain the swamp manually…Evacuating Capitol Hill pushing back."