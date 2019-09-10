Slidell man arrested after heroin found during traffic stop in WBR

WEST BATON ROUGE - Troopers with Louisiana State Police arrested a Slidell man after heroin was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

At approximately 9:50 a.m. Monday, troopers stopped a 2017 Ford Fiesta for a traffic violation on I-10 near Port Allen. The driver was identified as 40-year-old Jerry Mosley.

During the course of the traffic stop, troopers "became suspicious of criminal activity." At some point, authorities say Mosley attempted to flee the scene on foot.

He was soon captured and taken into custody. While searching his vehicle, troopers found nearly four kilograms of heroin.

Mosley was taken to the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail and charged with possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule I drug, resisting an officer, and several traffic violations.

A photo of Mosley wasn't immediately provided.