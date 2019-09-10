83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Slidell man arrested after 'Bugatti' heroin found during traffic stop in WBR

4 hours 51 minutes 31 seconds ago Tuesday, September 10 2019 Sep 10, 2019 September 10, 2019 5:30 AM September 10, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WEST BATON ROUGE - Troopers with Louisiana State Police arrested a Slidell man after heroin was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

At approximately 9:50 a.m. Monday, troopers stopped a 2017 Ford Fiesta for a traffic violation on I-10 near Port Allen. The driver was identified as 40-year-old Jerry Mosley.

During the course of the traffic stop, troopers "became suspicious of criminal activity." At some point, authorities say Mosley attempted to flee the scene on foot.

He was soon captured and taken into custody. While searching his vehicle, troopers found nearly four kilograms of heroin. Photos show the heroin said "Bugatti" on the outside. 

Mosley was taken to the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail and charged with possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule I drug, resisting an officer, and several traffic violations.

A photo of Mosley wasn't immediately provided.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days