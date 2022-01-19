Slidell house fire claims lives of 4 family members overnight, 1 still unaccounted for

SLIDELL - First responders were called to a house fire early Wednesday that killed four family members while one remains unaccounted for.

The fatal fire broke out on Constellation Street, which is in the Eden Isles subdivision in Slidell. Officials responded to the scene just after 1:30 a.m.

The St. Tammany Parish Fire Department reported the fire was put out by 6 a.m. and the cause is under investigation.

The joint investigation also involves the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, ATF, and the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office.

