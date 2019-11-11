Sleet Possible Early Tuesday

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Clouds will continue to increase tonight and into the overnight hours as winds shift out of the southeast into Tuesday morning. This will allow for temperatures to only drop near 52° overnight with light winds. Cloudy skies through the day on Monday, a winds increase through the afternoon out of the southeast between 10 and 15 mph. Temperatures will be near average as highs peak near 76°. The cold front is poised to move through late in the evening, bringing scattered rain across the area through Tuesday morning.

Up Next: Scattered showers Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning before the first freeze of this fall occurs Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Lows are set to drop near 26°. A slow warm up then commences through the rest of the week.

The Tropics:

The National Hurricane Center is not anticipating any tropical development within the next 5 days.

THE EXPLANATION:

The strong cold front that originated in Canada will drive and swing east across the eastern states Monday through Tuesday. The timing should be fairly late on Monday, so high temperatures should reach near average in the mid-70s through the afternoon. The front will be moving quickly at about 30 mph, so drying should commence by Tuesday afternoon. A large warm layer aloft will keep any snow from developing, but a shallow cold layer at the surface could help to produce a few sleet pellets for a couple hours early Tuesday morning. The ground will still be above freezing, so any pellets should melt on contact. Warming will slowly occur through the remainder of the week, with a coastal chance of showers on Thursday.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

