Slaughter man accused of cyberstalking arrested
SLAUGHTER - East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Slaughter man after he sent “nonstop texts” to a woman, threatening her and her family with bodily harm.
Robert Dove, 40, was booked on one count of cyberstalking following his arrest Sunday.
Law enforcement said the victim contacted them, telling them that Dove had been texting her nonstop throughout Sunday. She told deputies that she told him to stop sending her messages at 6:15 p.m., but the texts containing vulgar language and threats continued, according to investigators.
Deputies said the victim contacted them after Dove sent another text to the victim around 8:45 p.m. that threatened her father with a statement that included “make him pay w numerous surgeries to fix his face.”
When deputies contacted the man, he told them that he sent her the messages with the intent to hurt her because she has done things to hurt him in the past. He told investigators that he had sent her a text just after 8 p.m. that asked her not to contact him unless it was about their children.
Dove was taken into custody without incident and booked in East Baton Rouge Parish.
