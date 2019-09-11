Slain student's parents sue gunman's parents

HOUSTON (AP) - The family of one of the students killed during a Texas high school shooting is suing the alleged gunman's parents.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a 17-year-old student at Santa Fe High School, has been charged with capital murder for the May 18 attack. Investigators say Pagourtzis used a shotgun and pistol belonging to his father.

Christopher Stone and Rosie Yanas, whose son Chris Stone was killed, sued in Galveston County on Thursday.

They charge Pagourtzis' parents with not properly secure their weapons and allowing their son access to ammunition, as well as being negligent by entrusting him with weapons.

They also argue Pagourtzis' parents didn't obtain mental health counseling for their son and didn't warn the public about his "dangerous propensities."

Texas law says guns can't be made accessible to children under 17, though it provides exceptions.