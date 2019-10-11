69°
Slain officer's widow gives birth to baby boy

2 years 6 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, March 22 2017 Mar 22, 2017 March 22, 2017 9:54 AM March 22, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – The wife of a slain Baton Rouge Police officer gave birth to a healthy baby boy Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Facebook page, Dechia Gerald gave birth to Falyn Matthew Gerald at 4:31 p.m. Tuesday. Falyn is the son of Matthew Gerald who was killed in July.

BRPD reports that “Baby Buttons” weighed 6 lbs, 13 oz.

“Thank you Dechia for bringing this precious gift into the world!” BRPD’s posts says. “All of us at BRPD can’t wait to visit our newest Baby Buttons!”

