Slain guard's widow: Stop prosecution of Angola 3 inmate

NEW ORLEANS - The widow of a prison guard slain 43 years ago at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola wants the state to drop its effort to launch a third trial of a Black Panther activist long accused in the killing.



Teenie Rogers says in a statement released Thursday that she has spent years "looking at the evidence" and "soul-searching," and is convinced that Albert Woodfox was framed.



She says the state should "stop acting like there is any evidence that Albert Woodfox killed Brent" Miller.



The widow's statement was released by a group that advocates for Woodfox as an appeals court decides whether to uphold a federal judge's order that he be spared a third trial.