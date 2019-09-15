76°
SKorea says Trump will meet NKorea's Kim by May

1 year 6 months 1 week ago Thursday, March 08 2018 Mar 8, 2018 March 08, 2018 6:51 PM March 08, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

WASHINGTON - South Korea's national security director says President Donald Trump has decided he will meet with North Korea's Kim Jong Un "by May."
 
Chung Eui-yong spoke outside the White House after a day of briefings with senior U.S. officials, including Trump, on the recent inter-Korea talks. Chung says Trump said "he would meet Kim Jong Un by May to achieve permanent denuclearization" of the Korean peninsula.
 
Chung says Kim told the South Koreans he is "committed to denuclearization" and pledged that "North Korea will refrain from any further nuclear or missile tests."
 
The meeting would be the first of its kind between a leader of North Korea and a sitting president of the United States. The two countries have been in a formal state of war since the Korean War in the 1950s.

