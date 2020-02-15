Skip Bertman shaken up after neighborhood crash Friday

BATON ROUGE -LSU legend Skip Bertman was taken to the hospital after he wrecked his vehicle in the Riverbend neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Bertman was evaluated at the hospital and suffered “bumps and bruises,” according to an LSU athletics spokesperson. He is in good spirits and is doing okay, LSU said after the crash.

Video shared with WBRZ showed Bertman’s car flipped on its side on Riverbend Boulevard near the entrance to the community.

Bertman’s vehicle was the only vehicle involved.



