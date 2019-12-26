67°
Latest Weather Blog
Skateboarder and accomplice arrested for dangerous antics on interstate bridge
CALCASIEU PARISH - Louisiana State Police say they've arrested two individuals for a 'filming project' that was so dangerous it was deemed illegal.
Troopers say 26-year-old Louis C. McGlone was skateboarding down the I-210 Bridge in Calcasieu Parish, near Lake Charles, while 34-year-old Lindsey O. Hulett followed in a car, filming him.
Police say McGlone skated down the bridge in travel lanes, becoming a hazard to nearby vehicles.
Police arrested both for 'aggravated obstruction of a highway commerce,' a law that prohibits the performance of any act on a highway that endangers human life.
If convicted, McGlone and Hulett face up to 15 years in prison, each.