Skateboarder and accomplice arrested for dangerous antics on interstate bridge

Thursday, December 26 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

CALCASIEU PARISH - Louisiana State Police say they've arrested two individuals for a 'filming project' that was so dangerous it was deemed illegal. 

Troopers say 26-year-old Louis C. McGlone was skateboarding down the I-210 Bridge in Calcasieu Parish, near Lake Charles, while 34-year-old Lindsey O. Hulett followed in a car, filming him.

Police say McGlone skated down the bridge in travel lanes, becoming a hazard to nearby vehicles.

Police arrested both for 'aggravated obstruction of a highway commerce,' a law that prohibits the performance of any act on a highway that endangers human life. 

If convicted, McGlone and Hulett face up to 15 years in prison, each. 

