Skate park moved to new location, opening date not set

PRAIRIEVILLE - A skate park in Ascension Parish has officially been moved. Crews are now working to put the pieces back together again.

The skate park will be rebuilt in Prairieville at Oak Grove Community Center and Playground using the existing infrastructure from the old location. The park was forced to move from Gonzales to make way for a new opportunity on the land it was using from the Council on Aging. The Council on Aging is expanding to provide more opportunities for the aging community.

Earlier this year skaters were greeted with a padlock and sign alerting them to the closure.

Ascension Parish Councilman Aaron Lawler is excited about the skate park's move from Gonzales to Prairieville.

"It's going to give them another opportunity to go to a great area," Lawler said. "We have a lot of kids that don't play ball and they need something to do, and this will give them the opportunity to get out there and skate and stay active."

The pieces of the skate park were loaded onto the back of trucks and moved across the parish. The infrastructure was originally built with fundraising money organized by a group of skaters. Lawler says the group worked hard to fund the project and didn't want it destroyed.

The park will be reconstructed with concrete material. No tentative opening date has been set.