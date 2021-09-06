Sixty percent of New Orleans still without internet

NEW ORLEANS - Cox communications has restored 85 percent of service in the Greater Baton Rouge area, but 60 percent of Greater New Orleans customers are still without internet.

Cox said Monday afternoon they assessed nearly 65 miles of damages to their network infrastructure in the New Orleans area, so restoring internet to the community will be more difficult.

Damages in St. Charles and Jefferson Parishes have not been assessed yet.

Cox also said that all stores in the New Orleans area are still shut down, but late fees will not be collected for customers who had outages due to the storm.

Read the statement below:

As previously announced, credits will be provided to all residential customers who experienced outages due to Hurricane Ida. Any late fee charges assessed during this time will be reversed, and customers will not be charged for damaged Cox owned equipment. Our Storm Assistance Plan is also available to temporarily suspend services for up to 6 months at no charge if a customer needs to leave their home but doesn’t need to move services to another address.

“Some of the harder hit areas require new power poles to be installed,” said Anthony Pope, senior vice president and region manager for the Cox Southeast Region. “Since vital components of the Cox network are attached to these poles, our services cannot be restored to that area until the power crews have completed their work. We are continuing to work on our damaged network in the harder hit areas, so services come back online as soon as the power is restored.”