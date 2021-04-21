Sixth body recovered as divers continue searching Seacor Power's wreckage; 7 crewmen remain unaccounted for

The body of a sixth crew member of Seacor Power was recovered Tuesday, according to nola.com.

The news outlet said the recovery was confirmed by the Lafourche Parish coroner after divers made the discovery.

The coroner, Dr. John King, identified the crew member as 31-year-old Quinon Pitre of Franklin, Louisiana.

A father of two young daughters, Pitre was one of 19 crew members aboard the Seacor Power lift boat when it capsized on the evening of April 13.

When the vessel was about seven miles south of Lafourche, it encountered a sudden squall with hurricane-force winds.

Later that day, rescuers were able to find and bring six crewmen to safety, but the bodies of six others have since been recovered.

As of Wednesday, seven remain unaccounted for: Jay Guevara, Dylan Daspit, Gregory Walcott, Chaz Morales, Jason Krell, Darren Encalade and Cooper Rozands.

The crew members who lost their lives are: Capt. David Ledet, 63, of Thibodaux; Ernest Williams, 69, of Arnaudville; Anthony Hartford, 53, of New Orleans; James “Tracy” Wallingsford, 55, of the northeast village of Gilbert; and Lawrence Warren, 36, of the Jefferson Parish community of Terrytown.

The Lafourche Parish coroner says Pitre's cause of death wasn’t immediately available.

Though the U.S. Coast Guard ended its search by air and sea for more survivors on Monday evening, private divers are still searching the area.