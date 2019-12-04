Six years later, arrest made in deadly Baton Rouge shooting

Antoine Robinson

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Wednesday in the murder of a Denham Springs man that happened nearly six years ago.

The Baton Rouge Police Department announced Wednesday that 31-year-old Antoine Robinson was booked on murder charges in the killing of Timothy Pena, who was 20 years old at the time.

Police say Pena was found shot on Sycamore Street Dec. 17, 2013. He was rushed to the hospital at the time and was later pronounced dead.

Robinson was booked into the parish jail Wednesday on one count of principal to first-degree murder.