Six-year-old killed in mobile home fire in Iberville Parish

IBERVILLE PARISH - A child was killed in a mobile home fire that broke out Wednesday morning in Iberville Parish.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that a 6-year-old child was killed when a mobile home fire occurred shortly after 8 a.m. on Elm Street in Grosse Tete.

Authorities have yet to release additional details related to the tragic incident.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.