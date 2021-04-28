87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Six-year-old killed in mobile home fire in Iberville Parish

2 hours 54 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, April 28 2021 Apr 28, 2021 April 28, 2021 9:45 AM April 28, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

IBERVILLE PARISH - A child was killed in a mobile home fire that broke out Wednesday morning in Iberville Parish. 

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that a 6-year-old child was killed when a mobile home fire occurred shortly after 8 a.m. on Elm Street in Grosse Tete. 

Authorities have yet to release additional details related to the tragic incident.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates. 

