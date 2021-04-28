87°
Six-year-old killed in mobile home fire in Iberville Parish
IBERVILLE PARISH - A child was killed in a mobile home fire that broke out Wednesday morning in Iberville Parish.
The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that a 6-year-old child was killed when a mobile home fire occurred shortly after 8 a.m. on Elm Street in Grosse Tete.
Authorities have yet to release additional details related to the tragic incident.
This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.
