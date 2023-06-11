81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Six people shot in parking lot outside Houston club, police say

2 hours 12 minutes 49 seconds ago Sunday, June 11 2023 Jun 11, 2023 June 11, 2023 8:06 PM June 11, 2023 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KTRK

HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Houston say six people were shot and injured after someone opened fire in a crowded parking lot outside of a club in Houston early Sunday.

Police Chief Troy Finner said officers found six people shot following a disturbance inside the Tabu nightclub that spilled out into the parking lot. Finner said one of the six victims is in critical condition and underwent emergency surgery. The victim’s prognosis was uncertain. The other five victims are expected to survive.

Trending News

No suspects have been arrested. Finner says surveillance video taken at the scene would be reviewed as part of the investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days