Six people injured in shooting at 12-year-old's birthday party

LAPLACE - Multiple people were shot at a child's birthday party on Saturday.

The incident happened on Golfview Drive around 8:30 p.m. Officials say six people were injured at the 12-year-old's birthday celebration after tensions ran high and partygoers had "verbal confrontations."

According to officials, no fatalities were reported and no one has been arrested yet.