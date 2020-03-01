65°
Six people escape blazing house fire on Robertson St.

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 5900 block of Robertson Avenue Sunday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire was caused by combustibles being placed too close to a lamp.

When fire crews arrived on scene they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house.

Six residents were able to escape the burning house when firefighters arrived.

One resident suffered a non-life threatening injury when escaping the home. The victim was transported to a local hospital. 

By the time firefighters got the fire under control 80% of the house was destroyed. 

The American Red Cross was called out to the scene to assist the residents.

