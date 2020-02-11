Six-month-old tests positive for cocaine, mother of child arrested

Josie Falgoust

BATON ROUGE - A woman who allegedly allowed her six-month-old baby to ingest cocaine has been arrested.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say a caseworker with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) notified them about the incident on a Thursday evening (Jan. 16).

Deputies report going to the hospital where the child was being treated and learning that 26-year-old Josie Falgoust was the mother of the six-month-old boy.

According to an official report, Falgoust claimed she'd not only never used cocaine but had no idea what it was and accused her relatives of poisoning the child.

Deputies say Falgoust submitted to a drug test, but the results were not readily available.

Though health officials said the baby appeared otherwise healthy and didn't appear to have any signs of physical abuse, DCFS took the child away.

Deputies spoke with Falgoust's relatives and two of them confirmed seeing Falgoust snort cocaine in the presence of her infant. One relative said Falgoust told her she'd snorted cocaine the night before DCFS contacted her.

A few days later, deputies received the results of Falgoust's drug test and found that she, like her six-month-old, also tested positive for cocaine.

Falgoust was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for cruelty to juveniles.