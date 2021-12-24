Six manage to escape Rhodes Avenue house fire caused by unattended item on stove

BATON ROUGE - An adult and five children were forced to flee their Fairfields area home when a fire broke out shortly before 4 a.m., Friday.

The fire occurred in the 2300 block of Rhodes Avenue, and all of the occupants managed to escape safely.

According to representatives with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the cause of blaze was accidental as something had been left unattended on the stove.

When first responders arrived on scene, they saw flames in two of the home's windows. Firefighters made their way into the house and found the source of the fire in the kitchen.

They worked swiftly to extinguish the blaze before it could spread to other areas of the home.

The blaze left the home with $90,000 in damages.

Officials say the six occupants have been temporarily displaced.