Six injured after reported shootout at Magazine Street bar Friday night
NEW ORLEANS - Six people are injured after a reported shootout Friday night at a Magazine Street bar.
The New Orleans Police Department told WWL-TV the shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. Friday at the Balcony Bar on Magazine Street.
Police believe two groups of suspects were involved in a shootout and say four women and two men were shot in the lower body. Four of the victims were taken to a hospital by paramedics, and two arrived via personal vehicle.
The ages of the victims range from 35 to 23. There is currently no information about a suspect, and the current conditions of the victims are unknown, WWL-TV reports.
This is a developing story.
