84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Six injured after reported shootout at Magazine Street bar Friday night

1 hour 1 minute 39 seconds ago Saturday, April 30 2022 Apr 30, 2022 April 30, 2022 11:35 AM April 30, 2022 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: Emily Davison
Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Six people are injured after a reported shootout Friday night at a Magazine Street bar.

The New Orleans Police Department told WWL-TV the shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. Friday at the Balcony Bar on Magazine Street.

Police believe two groups of suspects were involved in a shootout and say four women and two men were shot in the lower body. Four of the victims were taken to a hospital by paramedics, and two arrived via personal vehicle.

The ages of the victims range from 35 to 23. There is currently no information about a suspect, and the current conditions of the victims are unknown, WWL-TV reports.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days