Six injured after crash on I-110 South at Chippewa Street
BATON ROUGE - The two left lanes are blocked on I-110 South at Chippewa Street due to a crash, according to traffic officials.
Congestion is approaching Airline Highway. Six people were injured and in stable condition, officials confirmed to WBRZ.
No other information is immediately available.
