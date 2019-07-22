Six hurt after vehicle smashes into Louisiana gas station

ABITA SPRINGS - A 72-year-old woman was ticketed after she drove her vehicle through a St. Tammany Parish gas station, injuring six people inside.

The crash happened Monday morning at a Texaco station at the corner of Highway 59 and Harrison Avenue. The sheriff's office says the woman, who was not identified, crashed through the front of the building and came to a stop once it was fully inside.

Five of the victims were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. The sixth was airlifted with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman was cited for negligent injuring.