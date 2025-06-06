Six former LSU Tigers to make their professional debut opening weekend of the AUSL inaugural season

BATON ROUGE - Six former Tiger softball stars will suit up this weekend for their professional debut in the inaugural season of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League, which is backed by Major League Baseball.

Aliyah Andrews, Ciara Briggs and Carley Hoover will play for Team Blaze, Danieca Coffey and Ali Newland will play on the Volts, and Sahvanna Jaquish will be on the Talons.

Opening day is set for Saturday, June 7, and will begin with the Talons taking on the Bandits at 2 p.m. at the Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont, Illinois. The Volts and the Blaze will face off at 6:30 p.m. at Wilkins Stadium in Wichita, Kansas.

The Talons-Bandits series will continue with a 1 p.m. matchup on Sunday and conclude on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Game two of the Volts-Blaze series will be at 4 p.m. on Sunday, and the series will finish on Monday at 6 p.m.

All games during opening weekend will be streamed on MLB.com, except the Tuesday night game between the Talons and Bandits, which will air on ESPN2.

The AUSL will operate as a touring property in its first season, with the four teams playing games across 10 different cities.

Coffey and Newland will return to Louisiana on June 12-14, when the Volts play a three-game series against the Bandits at McMurry Park in Sulphur.

The AUSL Championship will be a best-of-three series on July 26-28 at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.