Six displaced when unattended candle causes fire at Cloud Drive residence
BATON ROUGE - A fire broke out in a residence near Baton Rouge's Mid City area when a candle was left unattended overnight, and now six people are temporarily without a home.
According to first responders with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the incident occurred on Cloud Drive, which is between Florida Boulevard and Government Street, shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday.
Upon arriving, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from several units in a multi-family residence and flames in one of the unit's rear bedrooms.
Fire officials say the blaze spread out of the rear wall and up the backside of the structure before they could get it under control.
No injuries were reported and the Red Cross was called upon to assist the displaced residents.
One estimate claims that candles cause approximately 15,600 house fires, 150 deaths, and 1,270 injuries annually.
