Six arrested in north Louisiana human trafficking case
BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — Six people have been arrested in a human trafficking investigation in north Louisiana, authorities said Monday.
The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office said the arrests included two pimps, two prostitutes and two customers. The arrests were made Friday and announced in a Monday news release.
Three of the suspects also faced drug charges: agents recovered marijuana, methamphetamine and a firearm. One was also charged with resisting arrest.
The arrests were made by agents with a narcotics task force of Bossier Parish and Bossier City, part of the Northwest Louisiana Human Trafficking Task Force.
They were assisted by the FBI, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and Greenwood Police Department.
